Padres host the Dodgers on 4-game home win streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (73-56, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (73-56, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 3.12 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Padres: Nestor Cortes (1-2, 5.87 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -142, Padres +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Diego has a 42-21 record at home and a 73-56 record overall. The Padres are 19-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles has gone 32-32 in road games and 73-56 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in MLB play.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers hold an 8-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 32 doubles and 21 home runs for the Padres. Ramon Laureano is 15 for 37 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 44 home runs while slugging .621. Teoscar Hernandez is 10 for 40 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .269 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jackson Merrill: day-to-day (ankle), Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press