Mariners try to keep home win streak going, host the Athletics

Athletics (59-71, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (69-60, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (10-8, 4.37 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (8-6, 4.22 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -186, Athletics +154; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will try to keep their eight-game home win streak alive when they face the Athletics.

Seattle is 69-60 overall and 38-25 at home. The Mariners have a 28-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The Athletics have a 59-71 record overall and a 33-34 record on the road. The Athletics have a 53-12 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Mariners are up 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 47 home runs while slugging .585. Julio Rodriguez is 13 for 40 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with 28 home runs while slugging .544. Tyler Soderstrom is 15 for 35 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .227 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Trent Thornton: 60-Day IL (achilles), Dominic Canzone: day-to-day (arm), Logan Evans: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Athletics: Ben Bowden: 15-Day IL (lat), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

