Trevor Story hits a 3-run homer as the Red Sox hold off the Marlins for a 7-5 win

BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story hit a three-run homer, and the Boston Red Sox held off the Miami Marlins for a 7-5 victory on Saturday.

Roman Anthony and Alex Bregman — Boston’s first two hitters — each had two hits as the Red Sox improved to 41-22 at Fenway Park. Brayan Bello (9-6) allowed two runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Masataka Yoshida hit a two-run single in the first, and the Red Sox added four more runs in the third. Bregman’s RBI single made it 7-0 in the fourth.

Agustín Ramírez and Troy Johnston homered for Miami, which lost for the seventh time in eight games. Cal Quantrill (4-10) was tagged for seven runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

The Marlins rallied in the ninth against Isaiah Campbell. Heriberto Hernández hit a two-out RBI single and scored on Eric Wagaman’s triple. Derek Hill added a run-scoring single.

Aroldis Chapman then replaced Campbell and retired Javier Sanoja on a grounder to shortstop, earning his 22nd save.

Facing the Red Sox for the first time since last July’s bench-clearing incident that took place while he pitched for Colorado, Quantrill surrendered Jarren Duran’s RBI double ahead of Story’s 19th homer in the third.

Johnston connected for his first major league homer in the fifth. In the seventh, Ramírez blasted a solo shot into the Green Monster seats for his 18th homer.

Key moment

Story played a key role in Boston jumping in front in the first. With two down, he reached on an infield hit, stole his 22nd base in 22 attempts, and scored on Yoshida’s single.

Key stat

With three doubles and one home run, the Red Sox added to their MLB-best totals in doubles (254) and extra-base hits (424).

Up next

Garrett Crochet (13-5, 2.48 ERA) starts for the Red Sox on Sunday, and Janson Junk (6-2, 4.06 ERA) goes for the Marlins.

By BRENDAN McGAIR

Associated Press