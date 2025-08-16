Myles Straw stars as the AL-leading Blue Jays pound the slumping Rangers 14-2

TORONTO (AP) — Myles Straw had five RBIs in his first career multihomer game, and the Toronto Blue Jays hammered the struggling Texas Rangers 14-2 on Saturday.

Daulton Varsho and Davis Schneider also went deep as the AL-leading Blue Jays improved to 42-20 at home. Varsho went 3 for 3 and scored three times, and Schneider had three hits and four RBIs.

Straw hit a three-run homer off Patrick Corbin in Toronto’s six-run second inning. He also connected for his fourth homer in the third, a two-run shot off Jon Gray. He finished with four hits.

Varsho made it 10-1 with a first-pitch homer off Gray in the fifth, his 13th.

Schneider added a three-run shot off position player Rowdy Tellez in the seventh, his eighth.

Toronto’s Eric Lauer (8-2) allowed one run and four hits in five-plus innings, winning his fourth straight decision.

Jake Burger had three hits, including two RBI singles, but Texas lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Catcher Tyler Heineman pitched the ninth inning for Toronto.

Corbin (6-9) allowed a season-high seven runs in 2 1/3 innings, his shortest outing of 2025. Corbin is winless since July 10 and hasn’t finished the fifth inning in any of his past three starts.

Toronto’s George Springer went 1 for 4 as the designated hitter. Springer last played July 28, when he was hit in the helmet by a fastball from Baltimore’s Kade Strowd.

Rangers infielder Marcus Semien rested because of right wrist soreness.

Key moment

Ernie Clement opened the scoring with an RBI double in the second, and Straw followed with his three-run blast.

Key stat

The Blue Jays are 30-10 when they hit two or more homers.

Up next

Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos (9-4, 3.74 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday against Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi (10-3, 1.71 ERA).

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press