Giants host the Rays on 6-game home slide

Tampa Bay Rays (60-63, fourth in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-63, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Adrian Houser (6-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Giants: Justin Verlander (1-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -130, Rays +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants look to stop their six-game home slide with a win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

San Francisco has a 29-32 record at home and a 59-63 record overall. The Giants have a 26-44 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Tampa Bay has a 28-33 record in road games and a 60-63 record overall. The Rays have a 26-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heliot Ramos has a .267 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 21 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Casey Schmitt is 11 for 38 with two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 22 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 69 RBIs while hitting .281 for the Rays. Junior Caminero is 14 for 39 with a double and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Rays: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Rays: Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (wrist), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press