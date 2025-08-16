Athletics face the Angels leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Angels (59-63, fourth in the AL West) vs. Athletics (55-69, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-7, 4.63 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Morales (0-0, 1.93 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -114, Angels -105; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Athletics have a 55-69 record overall and a 25-36 record in home games. Athletics hitters are batting a collective .253, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Los Angeles has a 26-33 record on the road and a 59-63 record overall. Angels hitters have a collective .408 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

The matchup Saturday is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Angels hold a 7-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom has 23 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 72 RBIs while hitting .264 for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 16 for 44 with three doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 57 extra base hits (26 doubles, two triples and 29 home runs). Zach Neto is 9 for 39 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .283 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Angels: 5-5, .235 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (forearm), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press