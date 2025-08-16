Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres meet in game 2 of series

San Diego Padres (69-53, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (69-53, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (5-10, 4.52 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Dodgers: Blake Snell (2-1, 2.37 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -131, Padres +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres, leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles has a 69-53 record overall and a 39-24 record in home games. The Dodgers have a 47-21 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Diego is 69-53 overall and 31-33 on the road. The Padres have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Dodgers lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 67 extra base hits (16 doubles, eight triples and 43 home runs). Max Muncy is 8 for 23 with four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 23 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 46 RBIs for the Padres. Xander Bogaerts is 9 for 40 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .254 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Padres: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press