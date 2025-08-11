Athletics host the Rays to open 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (57-62, fourth in the AL East) vs. Athletics (53-67, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Monday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Pepiot (7-9, 3.77 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (10-7, 4.02 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -112, Rays -107; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics start a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

The Athletics have a 53-67 record overall and a 23-34 record at home. The Athletics have gone 24-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tampa Bay has gone 25-32 in road games and 57-62 overall. The Rays have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .250.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 28 doubles, three triples and 24 home runs for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 17 for 44 with four doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .295 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rays: 3-7, .203 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (forearm), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Taylor Walls: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (wrist), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press