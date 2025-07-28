Giants take home losing streak into matchup against the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (44-62, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-52, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 3.53 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Giants: Carson Whisenhunt (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -132, Pirates +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to end their five-game home slide with a win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

San Francisco has a 54-52 record overall and a 28-23 record in home games. The Giants have the sixth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.67.

Pittsburgh has a 13-37 record on the road and a 44-62 record overall. The Pirates are 30-19 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heliot Ramos leads the Giants with a .268 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 35 walks and 50 RBIs. Willy Adames is 12 for 38 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 22 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 51 RBIs while hitting .232 for the Pirates. Tommy Pham is 12 for 37 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .254 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Pirates: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Giants: Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Pirates: Chase Shugart: 15-Day IL (knee), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (back), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press