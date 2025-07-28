Machado leads Padres against the Mets after 4-hit outing

New York Mets (62-44, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (57-49, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Frankie Montas (3-1, 4.62 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Padres: Dylan Cease (3-10, 4.59 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -129, Mets +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the New York Mets after Manny Machado had four hits against the Cardinals on Sunday.

San Diego has a 57-49 record overall and a 31-18 record in home games. Padres hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

New York is 62-44 overall and 25-28 in road games. The Mets have the top team ERA in the NL at 3.52.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Machado has a .300 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 27 doubles and 19 home runs. Luis Arraez is 16 for 41 with four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 16 doubles and 25 home runs while hitting .252 for the Mets. Brett Baty is 9 for 31 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .275 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Mets: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Waddell: 15-Day IL (hip), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press