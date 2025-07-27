Mike Trout homers to reach 1,000 RBIs as Angels top Mariners 4-1 View Photo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout hit a two-run homer in a four-run fifth inning to reach 1,000 career RBIs, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 4-1 on Sunday.

Kyle Hendricks (6-7) gave up one run on two hits over six-plus innings and Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 18th save as the Angels earned a split of the four-game series.

Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 41st home run for the Mariners.

The Angels broke a scoreless tie when Kevin Newman’s grounder brought home Travis d’Arnaud in the fifth. Luis Rengifo then scored on Logan Gilbert’s wild pitch.

Trout crushed a 443-foot drive to center field off Gilbert to give him 1,001 RBIs. It was his 397th career homer and 19th this season.

Raleigh connected against Hendricks in the seventh, his second home run in two nights and fourth this year against Los Angeles.

Hendricks, who had one walk and three strikeouts, won for the first time since June 17.

Gilbert (3-4) gave up four runs and three hits over five innings with seven strikeouts.

Key moment

Angels center fielder Jo Adell kept Seattle off the scoreboard in the sixth when he reached above the wall to take away a home run from J.P. Crawford.

Key stat

Trout became the third player to get his first 1,000 RBIs entirely in an Angels uniform, following Garret Anderson and Tim Salmon.

Up next

Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo (7-6, 3.30 ERA) pitches Monday in the opener of a three-game series on the road against the Athletics.

The Angels had not announced a scheduled starter for Monday’s series opener at home against Texas.

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press