Christian Walker’s go-ahead HR in the 6th inning propels Astros past Mariners 11-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Christian Walker hit a go-ahead solo homer in the sixth inning as the Houston Astros rallied from an early three-run deficit and beat the Seattle Mariners 11-3 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep.

Walker, who entered the game hitting .333 in July, hit his third homer of the month and 13th of the season to left field off Mariners All-Star Bryan Woo (8-5).

Two batters later, Taylor Trammell added his second homer of the season to double the Astros’ lead. Trammell added a two-run double in the seventh inning.

The Astros were resilient after falling behind 3-0 after three innings. They tied the game in the fifth on a fielding error by J.P. Crawford and a two-run double by Cam Smith.

Houston starter Hunter Brown allowed three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts in four innings. Four relievers worked five shutout innings with right-hander Kaleb Ort (2-1) earning the win.

Key moment

It briefly appeared the Mariners had cut their deficit to one run when J.P. Crawford doubled to left field in the sixth. Miles Mastrobuoni tried to score from first and was originally ruled safe on a close play at the plate, but the Astros challenged the call, which was overturned.

Key stat

The Astros have scored at least nine runs in a game 11 times this season. They are 11-0 in those games.

Up next

The Astros continue their road trip on Monday at Arizona with left-hander Colton Gordon (3-2, 4.67 ERA) starting.

The Mariners will send RHP George Kirby (4-4, 4.50) in the opener of a three-game series against visiting Milwaukee.

