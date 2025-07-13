Friedl homers and Francona gets 2,000th win as the Reds beat the Rockies 4-2

Friedl homers and Francona gets 2,000th win as the Reds beat the Rockies 4-2 View Photo

CINCINNATI (AP) — TJ Friedl homered and scored three times, and Cincinnati manager Terry Francona got his 2,000th win when he directed the Reds to a 4-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Matt McLain and Austin Hays each had two hits as Cincinnati won the rubber game of the weekend series. Nick Martinez (7-9) pitched 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball.

The Reds are 50-47 at the All-Star break in their first season since Francona was hired in October. The 66-year-old Francona is 2,000-1,719 in 24 years as a big league skipper.

Mickey Moniak drove in two runs for Colorado, and Austin Gomber (0-3) allowed two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.

The Rockies go into the break with a major league-worst 22-74 record. They have dropped seven of nine.