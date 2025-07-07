Brewers call up Andrew Vaughn as they send Rhys Hoskins to the 10-day injured list

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former Chicago White Sox first baseman/outfielder Andrew Vaughn is back in the majors with the Milwaukee Brewers, who promoted him as they sent first baseman Rhys Hoskins to the injured list on Monday with a sprained left thumb.

Hoskins’ assignment to the 10-day injured list was retroactive to Sunday. He sprained the thumb Saturday in a 4-2 loss at Miami.

Milwaukee filled his spot on the roster by calling up Vaughn, who was acquired in a June 13 trade that sent pitcher Aaron Civale to the White Sox. Vaughn had been hitting .259 with a .338 on-base percentage, three homers and 16 RBIs in 16 games with the Brewers’ Triple-A Nashville affiliate.

That represented a major step forward after his struggles with the White Sox.

“I feel like my swing consistency’s been a lot better — swing decisions, just working in the cage and getting it right,” Vaughn said Monday before the Brewers started a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. “There were some keys I worked on, just simple things. Don’t want to do a whole revamp of the swing because it’s probably impossible during the season, most hitters would say. Just small keys and getting it right.”

The 27-year-old Vaughn hit 72 homers for the White Sox from 2021-24, but had tailed off lately. He posted a .699 OPS last year that was a career low at the time. He followed that up by batting .189 with a .218 on-base percentage, five homers and 19 RBIs in 48 games for Chicago before getting sent to the minors on May 23.

He was hitting .211 with a .328 on-base percentage two homers and 11 RBIs in 15 games with Chicago’s Triple-A Charlotte affiliate at the time of the trade.

“I’ve just got to be confident every day going into the box,” Vaughn said. “Be myself and do whatever I can to help this team win.”

Vaughn gives the Brewers a right-handed option to pair with the left-handed Jake Bauers at first base while Hoskins is out. Bauers, 29, is hitting .214 with a .331 on-base percentage, five homers and 18 RBIs in 54 games this season.

Hoskins, 32, has hit .242 with a .340 on-base percentage, 12 homers and 42 RBIs in 82 games.

