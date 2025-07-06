Holliday’s 2-run homer helps Rogers finally beat Braves as Orioles complete sweep with 2-1 win View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Jackson Holliday’s two-run homer gave Baltimore an early lead and Trevor Rogers ended his career-spanning victory drought against Atlanta by giving up four hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings as the Orioles beat the Braves 2-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Rogers (2-0) struck out six and walked two. Seranthony Domínguez gave up a homer to Sean Murphy with one out in the ninth and then allowed a single to Ozzie Albies before closing it out for his second save.

Rogers, who was acquired by Baltimore from Miami last July, had been 0-7 with a 5.57 ERA in nine career starts against Atlanta.

Braves manager Brian Snitker held outfielders Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna out of the starting lineup for the 11:35 a.m. start.

The Braves (39-50) have lost four straight to fall a season-low 11 games under .500.

Key moment

Holliday had four hits, including the third-inning homer off Grant Holmes (4-8) that barely cleared the brick wall in right field.

Key stat

Gary Sánchez became the fourth Baltimore catcher lost to injury when he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain. He joined Adley Rutschman (left oblique strain), Maverick Handley (concussion) and Chadwick Tromp (lower back strain) on the IL.

The Orioles added depth at catcher by acquiring Alex Jackson from the New York Yankees for international signing bonus pool allocation and a player to be named or cash.

Up next

Baltimore and Atlanta are off Monday. The Orioles host the slumping Yankees on Tuesday night, with RHP Brandon Young (0-3, 7.02 ERA) scheduled to start. The Braves open a series at the Athletics on Tuesday night with rookie RHP Didier Fuentes (0-2, 9.00) on the mound.

___

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer