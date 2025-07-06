Mize, Torkelson lead Tigers to 1-0 win over Guardians View Photo

CLEVELAND (AP) — Casey Mize threw seven innings of four-hit ball, Spencer Torkelson homered and the Detroit Tigers dealt the Cleveland Guardians their ninth straight loss, 1-0 on Saturday night.

It is the fifth time during the Guardians’ skid they have not scored a run. It was the 11th time this season they have been shut out, tied with Pittsburgh for most in the majors.

It is the third time Mize (9-2) has gone seven innings in 15 starts this season. The right-hander walked two and struck out four as he won for the third time in his last four starts. He threw 102 pitches, only the fourth time in five big league seasons he has reached the century mark.

Tommy Kahnle worked the ninth for his ninth save.

Detroit was held to two hits by four Cleveland pitchers. Torkelson’s 20th homer of the season to lead off the second inning was enough, though.

Torkelson drove a fastball from starter Logan Allen (5-7) just over the wall in right-center. It is the first time since 1993 that two Detroit players have hit at least 20 homers before the All-Star break. Riley Greene leads Detroit with 21.

Allen allowed one run on two hits in six innings. The left-hander retired the last sevenhitters he faced.

It was Detroit’s 10th shutout, tied for second-most.

Key moment

Detroit All-Star second baseman Gleyber Torres left the game in the middle of the first inning after he took an elbow to the head while sliding into second base.

Key stat

Cleveland has a .165 batting average since its skid started on June 26. It is 4 for 44 with runners in scoring position, including 0 for 5 on Saturday.

Up next

Detroit left-hander Tarik Skubal (10-2, 2.15 ERA) looks to win his sixth straight start. Cleveland goes with right-hander Gavin Williams (5-4, 3.86), who is 0-1 in his last five starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer