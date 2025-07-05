Astros bring back veteran reliever Hector Neris

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Houston Astros brought back Hector Neris, signing the 36-year-old right-hander on Saturday.

This is the third stint with the Astros for Neris, who was part of Houston’s 2022 World Series-winning team.

He previously pitched this season for the Los Angeles Angels, going 3-0 with a 5.14 ERA in 21 appearances. He is 46-42 with a 3.44 ERA in 631 major league appearances, all in relief, over 12 seasons.

Neris will wear No. 50 again for the Astros and was with the team for Saturday’s game at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Right-hander Jason Alexander was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land.

