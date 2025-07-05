Blue Jays try to keep home win streak alive, host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (43-44, third in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (50-38, first in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.44 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (0-0, 4.85 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -173, Angels +144; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Los Angeles Angels trying to extend a five-game home winning streak.

Toronto has a 50-38 record overall and a 30-16 record in home games. The Blue Jays have a 19-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles has a 43-44 record overall and a 23-24 record on the road. Angels hitters have a collective .407 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer leads the Blue Jays with 15 home runs while slugging .513. Addison Barger is 11 for 39 with three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel has a .269 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 16 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Jo Adell is 17 for 41 with three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .261 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Angels: 6-4, .245 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Andres Gimenez: day-to-day (ankle), Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: day-to-day (foot), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (middle finger), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press