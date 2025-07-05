Astros play the Dodgers after Walker’s 4-hit game

Houston Astros (53-35, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (56-33, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (9-4, 2.72 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -183, Astros +153; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after Christian Walker’s four-hit game on Friday.

Los Angeles is 56-33 overall and 33-15 at home. The Dodgers have the best team on-base percentage in the NL at .337.

Houston is 21-21 on the road and 53-35 overall. The Astros have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .260.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani has 30 home runs, 55 walks and 56 RBIs while hitting .282 for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 11 for 40 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes has 11 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs while hitting .255 for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 10 for 37 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .236 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Astros: 8-2, .287 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Dezenzo: 10-Day IL (hand), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press