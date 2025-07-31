Sánchez hits 2-run HR, Quantrill pitches 5 innings as Marlins beat Cardinals 2-0 View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jesús Sánchez hit a two-run homer in the third inning, Cal Quantrill pitched five innings and the Miami Marlins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The Marlins have won 10 of 13 overall and 17 of their last 22 on the road.

Quantrill (4-8) gave up three hits and two walks and struck out three.

After Tyler Phillips threw 2 1/2 innings of relief, Ronny Henriquez came on with runners at first and second with one out in the eighth and struck out Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado. Calvin Faucher pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 10th save.

In the third, Xavier Edwards singled and — two pitches later — Sánchez hit a fly ball off Miles Mikolas (6-8) over the wall in center.

Otto Lopez had two hits for Miami.

The Cardinals were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Key moment

With the bases loaded and two out in the fifth, Quantrill struck out Brendan Donovan swinging.

Key stat

Miami has won five consecutive series and is 15-18-2 this season.

Up next

The Cardinals hadn’t announced a starter for their game Friday night at San Diego. Nick Pavetta (10-3, 2.81 ERA) was set to pitch for the Padres. The Marlins return home to face the New York Yankees on Friday night. Neither team had announced a starter.

