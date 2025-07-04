Wood has career-high five hits including 23rd HR, Nationals beat Tigers 11-7 View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood had a career-high five hits including his 23rd home run hours after being named to the Home Run Derby, Jake Irvin survived a rocky first to pitch six solid innings, and the Washington Nationals beat the Detroit Tigers 11-7 on Thursday night.

Wood also had four singles, two RBIs and scored three runs.

Alex Call had three hits for Washington, which has won three of four. Paul DeJong, in his third game back from the injured list, added a three-run homer.

After allowing three runs and three hits in the first, Irvin (7-3) tossed five scoreless innings and did not allow another hit.

It was career win No. 500 for Nationals manager Dave Martinez.

Detroit rallied late as Gleyber Torres and Wenceel Perez had RBI singles in the seventh. Parker Meadows singled home a run in the eighth and another scored on Javier Baez’s ground out to make it 9-7. However, Luis Garcia Jr. and Call had RBI singles in the bottom half.

Spencer Torkelson hit a three-run homer for the AL-leading Tigers, who are 8-8 over their past 16 games.

Dietrich Enns (1-1) allowed eight runs and eight hits in four-plus innings for Detroit.

With two on and two out in the first, Torkelson ended a 10-pitch at-bat with his 19th home run.

Washington rallied in the first as Call’s bases-loaded singled brought home two runs and DeJong followed with a three-run homer.

Wood made it 6-3 with a solo shot in the second and added an RBI single in the fourth.

Key moment

After Detroit cut it to 9-7, Wood led off the bottom of the eighth with a single and Washington eventually added two insurance runs.

Key stat

Wood is hitting .361 (30 for 83) with three doubles, seven homers, 22 RBIs and 20 runs scored over his past 22 games.

Up next

Tigers RHP Reese Olson (4-3, 2.96 ERA) is expected to be activated from the injured list and start the series opener at Cleveland against Indians RHP Slade Cecconi (3-3, 3.64). Nationals RHP Mike Soroka (3-5, 4.70) goes against Red Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (4-3, 3.99).

