Athletics activate C Shea Langeliers from the 10-day injured list

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Shea Langeliers is back with the Athletics after the veteran catcher was sidelined for 3 1/2 weeks with a strained left oblique.

Langeliers was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Monday. He was in the starting lineup for the opener of a three-game series at Tampa Bay.

The A’s also brought up right-hander Justin Sterner and outfielder Colby Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas. Outfielder JJ Bleday, catcher Willie MacIver and right-hander Tyler Ferguson were sent down.

The 27-year-old Langeliers got hurt when he fouled off a pitch from Minnesota’s Kody Funderburk on June 5. He went 8 for 13 with a homer and four RBIs in three rehab games with Las Vegas.

Langeliers, a first-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft, is batting .237 with 10 homers and 27 RBIs in 56 games with the A’s.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB