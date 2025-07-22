Brice Matthews hits first 2 big-league homers, leads Astros past the D-backs 6-3 View Photo

PHOENIX (AP) — Brice Matthews hit his first two big-league homers and had five RBIs, Christian Walker added an RBI double in his return to Chase Field and the Houston Astros beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 on Monday night.

Matthews went deep in the second inning with a three-run shot, turning a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead. His two-run homer in the seventh pushed the Astros ahead 6-3.

The 23-year-old second baseman is one of the Astros’ top prospects and a first-round pick in 2023.

The Diamondbacks had their four-game winning streak snapped. Eugenio Suarez hit his NL-leading 36th homer.

Arizona’s Zac Gallen (7-11) gave up six runs over six innings. He’s given up 23 homers this year, which is already the most in a season in his career.

Houston lefty Colton Gordon (4-2) gave up three runs — two earned — over 5 2/3 innings. Josh Hader worked the ninth for his 26th save in 27 chances.

The D-backs had the tying run at the plate with two outs, but Josh Naylor flied out to right to end the game.

Walker had two hits while playing against the D-backs for the first time since he left the team for Houston in free agency during the offseason. He hit 146 homers over eight seasons in Arizona, helping the franchise reach the World Series in 2023.

D-backs star Ketel Marte returned to the lineup for the first time since his house was burglarized over the All-Star break. The D-backs left 11 runners on base.

Key moment

The D-backs loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth, but reliever Bennett Sousa retired Marte on a fly ball to left to end the threat.

Key stat

Gallen reached 1,000 career strikeouts in the fourth inning. He’s the second pitcher who debuted in 2019 to hit the mark, joining Dylan Cease.

Up next

The Astros send LHP Framber Valdez (10-4, 2.75 ERA) to the mound against Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-6, 5.94) on Tuesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Baseball Writer