Pavin Smith has 2 HRs and 4 RBIs as Diamondbacks beat White Sox 10-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Pavin Smith homered twice and drove in four runs, and Arizona beat the Chicago White Sox 10-0 on Monday night in a game that saw the Diamondbacks lose Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor to injuries.

Suárez left after he was hit on the right hand in the first inning on a pitch from Shane Smith. The team announced he had a right-hand contusion and X-rays were negative.

Naylor, who hit a two-run double in the first for a 2-0 lead, appeared to injure his shoulder on a swing in the second and left in the fourth after grounding out. He is day to day with right shoulder discomfort.

Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4) gave up five hits and struck out 10 in six innings. It was the first time he hasn’t allowed a run through five innings since Sept. 24, 2023, while pitching for the Tigers. He is 5-0 in five career starts at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Anthony DeSclafani struck out four in three hitless innings for his first career save. He issued two walks in the ninth before striking out Michael A. Taylor to end it.

Pavin Smith extended the Diamondbacks’ lead to 5-0 in the second with his seventh homer — a three-run shot to right field off Shane Smith (3-5), who lasted just two innings.

Ketel Marte and Pavin Smith hit back-to-back homers off Dan Altavilla in the fourth for a 7-0 advantage. It was the 14th home run for Marte, who finished 3 for 6 and has gone 13 for 21 with at least three hits in each of his last four starts.

Jose Herrera had RBI singles in the fifth and ninth.

Position player Vinny Capra made his third appearance in relief this season for Chicago. He surrendered an RBI ground-rule double to Geraldo Perdomo in the ninth following Herrera’s RBI but struck out Marte to end the inning.

Key moment

Suárez’s return to the dugout with a smile on his face put one on manager Torey Lovullo’s after X-rays on his right hand were negative.

Key stat

Arizona has won 10 of 13 in Chicago and 18 of 25 overall in the series.

Up next

The White Sox haven’t announced a starter for Tuesday against Diamondbacks RHP Ryne Nelson (4-2, 3.88 ERA).

