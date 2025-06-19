Padres take road slide into matchup against the Dodgers

San Diego Padres (39-34, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (46-29, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Bergert (1-0, 2.33 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-5, 2.64 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -251, Padres +203; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres visit the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to break a three-game road skid.

Los Angeles has a 28-12 record at home and a 46-29 record overall. The Dodgers have the best team batting average in the NL at .265.

San Diego is 18-22 in road games and 39-34 overall. The Padres have gone 26-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Thursday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers are ahead 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 25 home runs, 45 walks and 43 RBIs while hitting .292 for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 14 for 37 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado has 19 doubles and 11 home runs for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 13 for 44 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .263 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Padres: 3-7, .245 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Yu Darvish: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Merrill: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press