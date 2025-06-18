Cardinals-White Sox game postponed because of rain

CHICAGO (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals’ game at the Chicago White Sox was postponed because of persistent rain on Wednesday.

It was rescheduled for Thursday afternoon as part of a straight doubleheader.

Sonny Gray will pitch for St. Louis in the first game, and Erick Fedde will start for the Cardinals in the series finale. Sean Burke and Adrian Houser will take the mound for Chicago.

The 35-year-old Gray is looking to bounce back after he was tagged for six runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings in a 6-0 loss at Milwaukee last week. The veteran right-hander is 4-1 with a 3.57 ERA in his last seven starts.

Fedde is looking for his first win since May 9. He was traded by Chicago to St. Louis as part of a three-team deal in July 2024 that also included the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cardinals are 5-10 in June. They beat the last-place White Sox 12-2 in the series opener on Tuesday night.

Chicago has dropped six in a row and seven of eight overall.

___

