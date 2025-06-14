Stephenson hits a grand slam in 6-run fifth as Reds rout Tigers 11-1 View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Stephenson hit a grand slam in a six-run fifth inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Detroit Tigers 11-1 on Saturday.

Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer and Matt McLain also homered for the Reds, who had been outscored 22-7 in the last two games.

The American League-leading Tigers are 4-2 in their last six games but have given up double-digit runs in each loss.

Brady Singer (7-4) got the win, giving up one run on four hits in six innings. He walked three while striking out four.

Jack Flaherty (5-7) allowed seven runs on five hits — including three homers — and five walks in 4 2/3 innings.

De La Cruz led off the fourth with a 110 mph line drive into the right-field stands for his second homer in as many days.

The Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the inning on Wenceel Pérez’s RBI single, but the Reds answered with six runs in a 10-batter fifth.

Jake Fraley started the inning with a single, took second on TJ Friedl’s one-out walk and scored on Gavin Lux’s single. Flaherty then walked De La Cruz, loading the bases, and Stephenson hit his next pitch for his second career grand slam.

Flaherty retired the next batter, but Steer ended Flaherty’s game with another homer.

McLain hit a three-run homer off John Brebbia in the eighth, and the Reds added a run off Tigers catcher Jake Rogers in the ninth.

Key moments

Both teams got run-saving defensive plays in the third inning. In the top of the inning, Tigers 1B Colt Keith made a bare-handed stop after Gavin Lux’s hard grounder deflected off the bag and recorded the final out with runners on first and second.

In the bottom of the inning, De La Cruz took Jake Fraley’s throw from right and threw out Javier Báez at the plate as he tried to score on Trey Sweeney’s double.

Key stat

Flaherty has allowed a team-high 14 homers in his 14 starts — an average of 1.7 per nine innings.

Up next

The teams finish their series on Sunday, with Tigers RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-0, 4.32) facing LHP Wade Miley (1-0, 9.00).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press