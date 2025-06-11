McCutchen moves past Clemente on Pirates’ home run list in 5-2 win over Marlins View Photo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a milestone three-run home run in the fifth inning to help the Pittsburgh Pirates defeat the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Wednesday.

McCutchen’s shot to left-center field off Cal Quantrill was his sixth of the season and 241st in 12 seasons with the Pirates, moving him past Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente into third place on the franchise’s career list. Willie Stargell (475) and Ralph Kiner (301) are ahead of McCutchen.

The homer put the Pirates ahead 4-0 after they scored a run on catcher Nick Fortes’ throwing error in the second inning. Pittsburgh took two of three in the series, went 6-3 on the homestand and sent the Marlins to their eighth loss in 10 games.

Bailey Falter (5-3) allowed one run — on rookie Heriberto Hernandez’s first career homer — on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. The left-hander is 4-0 with a 1.61 ERA in eight starts since the beginning of May.

David Bednar pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his ninth save in as many chances.

Quantrill (3-7) went five innings and gave up four runs — three earned — and six hits while striking out six. He lost his third straight start.

Ke’Bryan Hayes had two hits for the Pirates. The Marlins got two hits each from Hernandez, Fortes and Connor Norby.

Key moment

With the Marlins down 1-0 and the bases loaded in the fifth, rookie Augustin Ramirez lined out sharply to right field to end the inning.

Key stat

Bednar is perfect in save opportunities this season after blowing seven of 30 last year.

Up next

The Pirates visit the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series. LHP Andrew Heaney (3-4, 3.24) will pitch for the Pirates. The Cubs have not announced a starter.

The Marlins are off Thursday before starting a three-game series at Washington. RHP Edward Cabrera (2-2, 3.99) will take the ball for the Marlins.

___

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press