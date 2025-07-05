Quero hits 1st homer to back Houser’s gem as White Sox edge Rockies in matchup of MLB’s worst

Quero hits 1st homer to back Houser’s gem as White Sox edge Rockies in matchup of MLB’s worst View Photo

DENVER (AP) — Adrian Houser allowed two hits in eight innings and rookie catcher Edgar Quero hit his first major league home run — a tiebreaking solo shot in the sixth that sent the Chicago White Sox past the Colorado Rockies 3-2 on Friday night.

Rookie reliever Grant Taylor gave up a two-out single to Mickey Moniak in the ninth before striking out Ryan McMahon for his third save.

In a matchup between the two worst teams in the majors, Houser (4-2) permitted two unearned runs on four hits and two walks. He hasn’t yielded more than three runs in any of his eight starts this season. The veteran right-hander was coming off seven sharp innings in a 1-0 win over the Giants that Taylor also saved.

Andrew Benintendi and Miguel Vargas opened the fourth with singles against Antonio Senzatela (3-12), and Quero walked to load the bases. Michael A. Taylor’s two-out single gave Chicago a 2-0 lead.

Michael Toglia doubled in the fifth and scored on a throwing error by third baseman Josh Rojas. Tyler Freeman doubled to tie it at 2.

Quero gave Chicago the lead with a 401-foot drive to right field — before getting the silent treatment from his teammates when he returned to the dugout.

Senzatela leads the majors in losses after allowing three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Key moments

White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery had a memorable big league debut after being called up from Triple-A Charlotte. He became the second player since 1920 to reach on catcher’s interference in his first plate appearance, then made a diving, over-the-shoulder catch to end the second inning. He finished 0 for 2 with a walk.

Key stat

Chicago (29-59) kept the Rockies (20-68) from winning back-to-back home games for the first time this season.

Up next

White Sox RHP Jonathan Cannon (2-7, 4.59 ERA) starts Saturday opposite Rockies RHP Germán Márquez (3-9, 5.62).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb