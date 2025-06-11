Roman Anthony’s first MLB hit and sliding catch lead Red Sox to victory over Rays View Photo

BOSTON (AP) — Roman Anthony, the top prospect in baseball, hit a two-run double for his first major league hit and added a sliding catch in right field to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 on Tuesday night.

One night after his MLB debut, when he went hitless and committed an error in an 11-inning loss, Anthony went 1 for 4 with his family in the stands and gave Boston a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a sharp double to left. Trevor Story added two hits for the Red Sox, including a solo homer over the Green Monster and onto Lansdowne Street.

Lucas Giolito, who gave up seven runs to the Angels in his last start — four of them before recording his first out — picked up his first win in five starts. Giolito (2-1) limited Tampa Bay to one unearned run — thanks to his own errant pickoff throw — on three hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings.

Greg Weissert pitched the ninth for his first save.

Ryan Pepio (3-6) gave up three runs on five hits and two walks, striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings for Tampa Bay.

Key moment

Boston took the lead for good in the first when Rafael Devers singled with one out in the first, went to third on Carlos Narváez’s double and scored when Anthony lined a double to left.

Key stat

Story has four consecutive multihit games. He was batting .267 on June 5 before going .141 over the next month to drop his average to .217.

Up next

Tampa RHP Zack Littell (6-5) faces Boston RHP Walker Buehler (4-4) in the series finale.

