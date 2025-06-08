Brewers and Padres play to decide series winner

San Diego Padres (36-27, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (35-30, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Bergert (1-0, 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, four strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-4, 2.92 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -160, Padres +135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Milwaukee has a 19-11 record in home games and a 35-30 record overall. The Brewers have a 23-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego has gone 16-17 on the road and 36-27 overall. The Padres have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .314.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 13 home runs while slugging .427. Jackson Chourio is 14 for 45 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 13 doubles, three triples and three home runs for the Padres. Manny Machado is 13 for 40 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .268 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Padres: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Garrett Mitchell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Michael King: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (oblique), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press