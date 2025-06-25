Lenyn Sosa homers twice to lead White Sox past Diamondbacks 7-3 View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Lenyn Sosa went deep twice for his first career multi-homer game and finished with a career-high four RBIs to lead the Chicago White Sox past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3 on Wednesday.

Andrew Benintendi added a solo shot and rookie catcher Kyle Teel had three hits with an RBI and two runs scored to help last-place Chicago avoid a sweep. Mike Tauchman and Sosa finished with three hits as the White Sox won for just the third time in 14 games.

Arizona’s Josh Naylor hit his 10th homer among two hits.

White Sox rookie starter Sean Burke (4-7) allowed two runs on five hits over five innings, striking out seven. Three relievers yielded one unearned run.

Zac Gallen (5-9) permitted five runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. Arizona’s ace the past three seasons, the right-hander is 2-5 with a 6.97 ERA in his last nine starts.

White Sox centerfielder Luis Robert Jr. left the game in the first inning with left hamstring tightness.

Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte was hitless a day after he was seen in tears on the field after a spectator yelled a derogatory comment about Marte’s late mother during a seventh-inning at-bat. The fan has since been banned from Rate Field.

Key moment

The White Sox tacked on insurance runs on Sosa’s RBI single in the sixth and Chase Meidroth’s sac fly in the seventh. Sosa’s solo shot in the eighth sealed it at 7-3.

Key stat

The 29-year-old Gallen had a 43-19 combined record and 3.20 ERA over the past three seasons, and was an All-Star in 2023. He has only one quality start in his last nine and five this season out of 17.

Up next

Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (7-3, 3.39 ERA) faces the Marlins on Friday in Phoenix.

RHP Aaron Civale (1-4, 5.03) starts for the White Sox on Friday against the Giants on the South Side.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press