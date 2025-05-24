Athletics aim to stop 10-game skid, take on the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (33-18, first in the NL East) vs. Athletics (22-30, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (4-1, 3.10 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (5-3, 3.91 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -175, Athletics +146; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics will try to stop their 10-game losing streak when they play the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Athletics are 22-30 overall and 8-18 in home games. Athletics hitters are batting a collective .253, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Philadelphia has gone 16-10 in road games and 33-18 overall. The Phillies have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .262.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 11 home runs while slugging .452. Miguel Andujar is 13 for 40 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has four doubles, a triple and 17 home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 16 for 37 with five doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 0-10, .208 batting average, 7.83 ERA, outscored by 47 runs

Phillies: 9-1, .280 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Zack Gelof: 60-Day IL (hand), Gio Urshela: 10-Day IL (hamstring), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (quadricep), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (groin), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press