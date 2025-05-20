Schwarber hits 300th HR, Phillies rally to beat Rockies 9-3 View Photo

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his 300th career home run, a 466-foot solo blast off the facing of the third deck in right field, Edmundo Sosa had four hits, including his first home run of the season, and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the scuffling Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Monday night.

Alec Bohm hit a go-ahead two-run homer in a four-run eighth inning for Philadelphia, which has won four straight.

Joe Ross (2-1) got the win in relief of Cristopher Sánchez, who tossed six strong innings for the Phillies.

Colorado starter Kyle Freeland allowed a run on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings but was denied his first win of the season. Ezequiel Tovar homered, singled and drove in two runs for the Rockies, who fell to 8-39, the worst 47-game start in the modern era.

Tovar hit a solo homer in the first inning but the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead.

The Phillies got a run in the seventh on Harper’s sacrifice fly and took the lead off of Seth Halvorsen (0-1) in the eighth. Bohm’s third homer of the season gave Philadelphia a 4-3 lead and Turner drove in two more with a double to center.

The Phillies tacked on three more on the homers from Schwarber and Sosa off Scott Alexander.

Key moment

Trea Turner led off the third inning with the first of his three hits picked off by Freeland when he broke for second base on a steal attempt. Bryce Harper followed with a single to center but Freeland retired Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to escaped unscathed.

Key stats

Despite having only one win, Freeland has walked just 10 batters in his 10 starts this season.

Up next

The teams play the second of a four-game series on Tuesday night. Phillies LHP Jesús Luzardo (4-0, 2.00 ERA) going against Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela (1-7, 6.39).

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press