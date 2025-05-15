Dodgers recall left-hander Justin Wrobleski and option right-hander J.P. Feyereisen

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled pitcher Justin Wrobleski and optioned pitcher J.P. Feyereisen on Thursday.

Wrobleski is back for his second stint with the team, having gone 0-1 with a 14.40 ERA. The 24-year-old left-hander made six starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City, going 1-1 with a 4.14 ERA. He made his major league debut last year and had a 1-2 record with a 5.70 ERA in eight games.

Feyereisen pitched two innings for the Dodgers on Tuesday. He’s made two appearances with an 0-1 record and a 13.50 ERA for the team this season. The 32-year-old right-hander is back in the organization for the second time, having gone 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in 12 games overall.

___

