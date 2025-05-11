Yelich and Contreras hit back-to-back homers for Brewers in 4-2 win over Rays View Photo

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Christian Yelich and William Contreras hit back-to-back homers in the fourth inning for Milwaukee on Sunday to help the Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 and avoid a three-game sweep.

Tyler Alexander (2-3) came on with one out and two on in the bottom of the fifth and pitched 1 2/3 hitless innings. Trevor Megill pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save as the Brewers snapped a three-game skid.

Jake Bauers drew a walk off Drew Rasmussen (1-4) and scored on Caleb Durbin’s groundout to make it 3-2 in the fifth. Yelich led off the eighth with a hit and stole second before scoring on Rhys Hoskins’s two-out single to cap the scoring.

Chandler Simpson had two doubles and Jonathan Aranda had three hits and an RBI for the Rays. José Caballero’s sacrifice fly made it 2-2 in the fourth.

Key moment

After Danny Jansen led off the seventh with an infield single and was replaced by pinch-runner Christopher Morel, Chandler Simpson grounded into a 1-6-3 double play. Brandon Lowe hit the next pitch to second baseman Brice Turang to end the inning.

Key stat

The Brewers snapped a string of 13 consecutive losses to open the season in games where they allowed the first run. Milwaukee was the last team in the majors this season to win a game when its opponent opened the scoring.

Up next

Right-hander Freddy Peralta (4-2, 2.18 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Brewers on Monday against Guardians righty Ben Lively (2-2, 3.46 ERA) in the first of a three-game series at Cleveland. The Rays have not announced their starter for the opener of a three-game set at Toronto on Tuesday. Right-hander José Berríos (1-1, 3.86 ERA) is expected to start for the Blue Jays.

