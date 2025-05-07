Gallen frustrates the Mets for the 2nd time in a week and leads the Diamondbacks to a 5-1 win

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched seven strong innings, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Mets 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Gallen (3-4) had his longest outing of the season, giving up one run on two hits and three walks while striking out six. The right-hander coaxed a double-play grounder from Jeff McNeil in the seventh to end his evening.

It was the second time in a week that Gallen frustrated the Mets’ powerful lineup. He gave up just one run over six innings last Thursday in New York during Arizona’s 4-2 win.

Gurriel gave the D-backs a 4-1 lead in the sixth by jumping on a first-pitch fastball that David Peterson left over the plate. The two-run shot scored Josh Naylor, who reached on a leadoff walk.

Naylor had a sacrifice fly in the seventh that pushed Arizona ahead 5-1. He finished with two runs scored and two RBIs. Gurriel had three hits, including a double.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead in the third when Pete Alonso walked with the bases loaded, forcing in Tyrone Taylor. Francisco Alvarez had two of the team’s four hits. Alonso struck out three times.

Peterson (2-2) gave up four runs on five hits and four walks over six innings, striking out six.

Key moment

The Mets had runners on first and third with one out in the ninth, but new D-backs closer Shelby Miller retired Brandon Nimmo on a liner and Mark Vientos on a shallow fly to end the game.

Key stat

Gallen threw 101 pitches and Peterson threw 104. It was just the third time in the majors this season that both starters reached 100 pitches.

Up next

RHP Kodai Senga (3-2, 1.38 ERA) takes the mound for the Mets against RHP Merrill Kelly (3-1, 4.06) and the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Baseball Writer