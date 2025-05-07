Witt has RBI single in 9th to rally Royals to 4-3 win over White Sox

Witt has RBI single in 9th to rally Royals to 4-3 win over White Sox View Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt singled with the bases loaded to cap a crazy rally in the bottom of the ninth as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Tuesday night.

It was the second walk-off hit of Witt’s career, following a game-ending grand slam in 2023.

Mark Canha coaxed a walk off Cam Boozer (0-3) to lead off the ninth. Drew Waters hit a popup that went off second baseman Chase Meidroth’s head into right field, but Michael A. Taylor’s throw was wide at second. Freddy Fermin bunted for a hit to load the bases. After Kyle Isbel popped out, Jonathan India drove in the tying run with a fielder’s choice and Witt followed with a single to center.

Taylor Clarke (1-0) earned the win in relief.

The White Sox got on the board first with an RBI single from Brooks Baldwin in the fourth, scoring Matt Thaiss.

Thaiss led off the sixth with a single and went to second on a wild pitch. He went to third on a ground out and scored when Vaughn’s grounder went under the glove of third baseman Jonathan India for an error.

Isbel led off the bottom of the sixth with a line drive home run that just cleared the fence in right center.

The White Sox added a run in the eighth on an RBI single by Josh Rojas to make it 3-1.

Salvador Perez had a double in the eighth, scoring Vinnie Pasquantino, to pull the Royals within one.

Key moment

The Royals had first and second with one out, trailing 2-1 in the seventh. However, reliever Steven Wilson got Fermin to foul out and then retired Isbel on a fielder’s choice to end the inning.

Key stat

The White Sox have lost nine straight at Kauffman Stadium, their most ever in Kansas City.

Up next

White Sox RHP Jonathan Cannon (2-3, 4.26 ERA) goes against Royals RHP Michael Wacha (1-4, 3.52 ERA) on Wednesday in the third game of a four-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://www.apnews.com/hub/MLB

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press