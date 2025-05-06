Padres activate All-Star center fielder Jackson Merrill from injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — The San Diego Padres activated Jackson Merrill from the injured list Tuesday after the outfielder was sidelined for a month with a strained left hamstring.

Merrill was batting fourth against the Yankees and playing center field after joining the Padres on Monday. He returned after playing in a pair of injury rehabilitation games for Double-A San Antonio during the weekend.

“Jackson’s a really, really special player that missed quite a bit, both on the field, off the field and we’re excited to have him back,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said.

Merrill was placed on the injured list April 8, a week after he signed a $135 million, nine-year contract following a standout rookie season during which he was selected for the NL All-Star team and he finished second to Pittsburgh pitcher Paul Skenes in the NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Before landing on the injured list, Merrill was hitting .378 (14 for 37) with three homers and 10 RBIs in eight games.

To make room for Merrill, catcher Luis Campusano was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. Campusano appeared in three games and was hitless in six at-bats.

