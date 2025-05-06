Giants try to stop 4-game road skid, play the Cubs

San Francisco Giants (22-14, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (22-14, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Justin Verlander (0-2, 4.62 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Cubs: Colin Rea (2-0, 1.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -149, Giants +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants hit the road against the Chicago Cubs looking to break a four-game road skid.

Chicago has gone 10-7 at home and 22-14 overall. The Cubs are 21-5 in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Francisco is 22-14 overall and 10-9 on the road. The Giants have a 10-5 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has nine home runs, 26 walks and 30 RBI while hitting .284 for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 13-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Michael Yastrzemski has seven doubles, five home runs and 17 RBI for the Giants. Willy Adames is 10-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .255 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Giants: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.31 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga: 15-Day IL (leg), Javier Assad: 60-Day IL (oblique), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip)

Giants: Tyler Fitzgerald: 10-Day IL (ribs), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Thomas Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press