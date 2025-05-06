Angels start 3-game series at home against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (16-18, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (13-20, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (1-1, 3.98 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-0, 2.67 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -110, Blue Jays -110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Toronto Blue Jays to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles has a 6-7 record in home games and a 13-20 record overall. The Angels rank fifth in the AL with 44 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Toronto has a 5-10 record on the road and a 16-18 record overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .238, which ranks eighth in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan O’Hoppe leads the Angels with a .276 batting average, and has a double, nine home runs, five walks and 15 RBI. Zach Neto is 15-for-42 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

George Springer has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 RBI for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 10-for-38 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .210 batting average, 7.41 ERA, outscored by 46 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .220 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Garrett McDaniels: 15-Day IL (biceps), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (upper body), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Blue Jays: Erik Swanson: 60-Day IL (hand), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (lat), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press