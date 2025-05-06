Ian Happ homers as the Cubs beat the sloppy Giants 9-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Ian Happ homered and drove in three runs, helping Matthew Boyd and the Chicago Cubs beat the sloppy San Francisco Giants 9-2 on Monday night.

Carson Kelly also went deep, sparking Chicago’s five-run sixth inning with a leadoff drive for his eighth homer. Happ added a sacrifice fly and Seiya Suzuki singled in two more runs in the decisive outburst.

Boyd (3-2) pitched six innings of two-run ball as the NL Central leaders won for the fourth time in five games. The left-hander struck out seven and walked none.

San Francisco shortstop Willy Adames and five-time Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman each committed two errors, contributing to six unearned runs for Chicago in the opener of a three-game set.

Luis Matos hit a tying two-run homer for the Giants in the fourth, but the Cubs responded with two runs in the bottom half.

Landen Roupp (2-3) struck out the first two batters before Pete Crow-Armstrong reached on an error on Chapman. Nico Hoerner then singled and swiped second ahead of Dansby Swanson’s two-run single to left.

Swanson had three hits and scored twice. He is batting .462 (12 for 26) during a seven-game hitting streak.

Key moment

Kyle Tucker’s sixth-inning walk loaded the bases before Suzuki greeted Spencer Bivens with a grounder into left field, driving in Swanson and Nicky Lopez for a 9-2 lead.

Key stat

Boyd has allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his seven starts this season.

Up next

Justin Verlander (0-2, 4.38 ERA) starts for San Francisco on Tuesday, and Colin Rea (2-0, 1.46 ERA) pitches for Chicago.

