Ohtani and Freeman homer off Alcántara as Dodgers beat Marlins 7-4 View Photo

MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers roughed up Sandy Alcántara again for a 7-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernández each had two hits for the Dodgers, who have won eight of nine and began a 10-game road trip. Hernández left in the fourth because of tightness in his left hamstring.

In his first major league start, Los Angeles’ Hyeseong Kim had two hits and drove in a run.

Alcántara (2-4) gave up five runs and six hits in five innings six days after the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner was tagged for seven runs and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings against the defending World Series champions.

The Dodgers struck quickly against Alcántara on Hernández’s RBI double in the first.

Freeman made it 3-0 with a two-run drive in the third. The 402-foot blast over the wall in center was Freeman’s 41st career homer against Miami, tying him for first by a Marlins opponent with Ryan Howard and Ryan Zimmerman.

Ohtani padded the lead with his two-run blast over the wall in right-center that had an exit velocity of 117.9 mph.

Ben Casparius (4-0) relieved Dodgers opener Jack Dreyer with one out in the second and scattered one run over four innings for the win.

Rookie Agustin Ramirez hit a three-run homer off Dodgers’ reliever Yoendrys Gómez in the eighth that cut the Marlins’ deficit to 7-4. Tanner Scott relieved Gómez and got the last two outs in the eighth before Kirby Yates closed for his first save.

Key moment

Kim singled to lead off the fifth for his first major league hit and scored on Ohtani’s homer.

Key stat

Ohtani tied Hernández for the club lead in homers with nine. He now has gone deep four times at loanDepot Park in his last two games, following his three-homer performance last Sept. 19, when the star slugger became the first player to reach 50 home runs and 50 steals in a season.

Up next

RHP Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 4.50 ERA) will start for the Dodgers on Tuesday, while the Marlins will go with RHP Cal Quantrill (2-3, 8.10).

