García homers as the Nationals beat the Reds 4-1

García homers as the Nationals beat the Reds 4-1 View Photo

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis García Jr. homered during Washington’s three-run seventh inning, and the Nationals beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 on Sunday.

García gave Washington a 2-1 lead with his one-out solo drive off Graham Ashcraft (2-3). CJ Abrams tacked on a two-run double against Taylor Rogers.

Jorge López (4-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, and Kyle Finnegan handled the ninth for his 11th save.

Washington took two of three in the weekend series at Cincinnati.

Nationals left-hander MacKenzie Gore struck out nine in five innings. He allowed four hits and walked four.

The Reds wasted a sharp performance by Nick Martinez, who struck out six while working six innings of one-run ball.