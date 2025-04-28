Rangers host the Athletics in first of 4-game series

Athletics (14-14, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (15-13, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: JP Sears (3-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Rangers: Patrick Alan Corbin (2-0, 3.77 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -111, Athletics -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers start a four-game series at home against the Athletics on Monday.

Texas is 10-3 at home and 15-13 overall. The Rangers are 4-8 in games when they have allowed a home run.

The Athletics are 14-14 overall and 8-5 in road games. Athletics hitters have a collective .311 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with a .211 batting average, and has six doubles, four home runs, five walks and 11 RBI. Corey Seager is 13-for-36 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Tyler Soderstrom leads the Athletics with nine home runs while slugging .585. Brent Rooker is 12-for-36 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .237 batting average, 2.82 ERA, outscored by two runs

Athletics: 6-4, .260 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Josh Jung: day-to-day (hand), Kumar Rocker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Leclerc: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: day-to-day (hamstring), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press