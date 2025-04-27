Giants and Rangers meet in series rubber match

Texas Rangers (15-12, second in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (18-10, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jack Leiter (0-0); Giants: Jordan Hicks (1-3, 6.59 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -131, Rangers +111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Francisco Giants and the Texas Rangers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

San Francisco has gone 8-4 in home games and 18-10 overall. The Giants have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.45.

Texas has a 15-12 record overall and a 5-9 record on the road. The Rangers have a 7-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee leads the Giants with a .327 batting average, and has 11 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 11 walks and 16 RBI. Tyler Fitzgerald is 10-for-34 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Wyatt Langford has four doubles and six home runs while hitting .344 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 8-for-40 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rangers: 5-5, .241 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Giants: Tyler Fitzgerald: day-to-day (chest), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Rangers: Kumar Rocker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Seager: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jack Leiter: 15-Day IL (finger), Jon Gray: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press