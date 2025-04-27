Athletics and White Sox meet in series rubber match

Chicago White Sox (7-20, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (13-14, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Davis Martin (1-3, 3.95 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Athletics: Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -218, White Sox +180; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Athletics and the Chicago White Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

The Athletics have a 13-14 record overall and a 5-9 record in home games. Athletics hitters are batting a collective .254, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Chicago is 7-20 overall and 3-12 on the road. The White Sox have a 3-16 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams match up Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Athletics lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom has nine home runs, 11 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .301 for the Athletics. Jacob Wilson is 13-for-40 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Sebastian Benintendi leads the White Sox with four home runs while slugging .415. Lenyn Sosa is 11-for-38 with a double, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by eight runs

White Sox: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Leclerc: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: day-to-day (hamstring), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michel Otanez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (hand), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Martin Perez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Chase Meidroth: 10-Day IL (thumb), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (knee), Fraser Ellard: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mike Tauchman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Korey Lee: 10-Day IL (ankle), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (toe), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press