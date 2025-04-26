James Wood’s single scores CJ Abrams from first in 9th inning as Nationals beat Mets 5-4 View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood’s RBI single with two out in the ninth inning scored CJ Abrams from first base and the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Mets 5-4 on Friday night, ending New York’s seven-game winning streak.

Dylan Crews had three hits for Washington, which won for the fifth time in seven games and turned the third triple play since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005 in the fourth inning.

Matt Vientos drove in three runs for New York.

With the Nationals trailing 4-3 entering the ninth, Crews tripled off Ryne Stanek (0-1) and scored on José Tena’s single against a drawn-in infield. After a pair of fielder’s choice grounders, Wood poked a single up the middle off A.J. Minter, just under the glove of second baseman Jeff McNeil. Abrams never slowed as the ball dribbled into center and beat the throw to score the winning run.

Jorge López (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for Washington.

The Mets rallied in the eighth inning, loading the bases before Brandon Nimmo’s infield single against Jose Ferrer made it 3-1. Closer Kyle Finnegan entered and got ahead 0-2 against Vientos, who then blooped a hit down the right field line past a diving Crews, scoring three runs.

New York’s Kodai Senga allowed two runs in six innings and struck out five. Washington starter Jake Irvin allowed one run and struck out four in 7 1/3 innings.

Catcher Francisco Alvarez and McNeil were activated from the injured list and made their season debuts for the Mets. Both went 1 for 4.

Key moment

Nimmo and Vientos opened the fourth with singles before Nationals first baseman Nathaniel Lowe stabbed Jesse Winker’s 107-mph shot for the first out. Lowe jogged a couple steps toward first before throwing to Abrams at shortstop. He stepped on the bag for the second out and tagged Nimmo for the third before lobbing it back to Lowe as precautionary measure. The play was not reviewed despite Mets manager Carlos Mendoza arguing Winker’s liner hit the ground.

Key stat

The walk-off hit was the first of Wood’s career.

Up next

New York RHP Clay Holmes (2-1, 3.16 ERA) faces Washington RHP Brad Lord (0-2, 4.73) on Saturday.

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press