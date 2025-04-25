Yastrzemski and Chapman homers help Giants rally past the Brewers 6-5 View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski and Matt Chapman homered as the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Thursday to take three of four games in the series.

Yastrzemski hit a solo homer, finished with two RBIs and scored twice. Chapman hit his fifth homer of the season, a two-run shot, in the fifth inning.

San Francisco trailed 5-4 when Tyler Fitzgerald opened the eighth by drawing a walk from Tyler Alexander (1-2). Fitzgerald moved to third on a single by pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores and a groundout moved pinch-runner Christian Koss to second.

Yastrzemski hit a grounder to second baseman Brice Turang, who was playing in. Turang’s throw to the plate was high and Fitzgerald slid safely to tie the game at 5, with Koss moving to third.

Trevor Megill replaced Alexander and Willy Adames, a former Milwaukee shortstop, pulled a liner to left that was misplayed by Christian Yelich. Koss scored on the sacrifice fly and Adames reached on the Yelich error.

Reliever Tyler Rogers (2-0) struck out three in the eighth inning. Camilo Doval worked the ninth and earned his fifth save.

Yelich, Rhys Hoskins and Sal Frelick had RBI hits for the Brewers.

Key moment

The Brewers had runners at first and second with two out in the ninth before Doval got Hoskins on a fly to center to end the game.

Key stat

The Giants improved their major league-leading record against right-handed starters to 15-2. Tobias Myers made his first start of the season for Milwaukee.

Up next

The Brewer will send RHP Chad Patrick (1-1, 2.11 ERA) in the opener of their series in St. Louis on Friday against LHP Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 3.60). The Giants host Texas and former manager Bruce Bochy on Friday. San Francisco RHP Justin Verlander (0-1, 5.47) faces RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-2, 2.64).

