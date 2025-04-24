Rangers’ Joc Pederson ends an 0-for-41 slump with a pinch-hit double in a loss at the A’s

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson ended an 0-for-41 slump with a double in the ninth inning at the Athletics on Wednesday night.

Pederson was out of the starting lineup to start the game but entered as a pinch-hitter in the final frame of a 5-2 loss. He drove a pitch off closer Mason Miller over the head of center fielder JJ Bleday that he stretched into a double.

Pederson had been approaching Chris Davis’ major league-record skid of 0 for 54. Pederson’s slump was noteworthy partly because he signed a two-year, $37 million contract with Texas in the offseason and had struggled mightily in the first month of the season.

